Health: Warning over sustainability of healthcare spending

There are serious concerns for the sustainability of future healthcare spending in the light of the rapid increase in expenditure over recent years, the Department of Public Expenditure has argued.

In a review of oversight and management of health spending, published with the Budget on Tuesday, it said staffing levels, pharmaceutical costs and expenditure arising from medical litigation were driving the rise in spending which has seen an additional €2.6 billion provided between 2016 and 2018.

The review is highly critical of the budgetary management process in the Department of Health and the HSE. It says the health service has “consistently failed to manage within its annual budget allocation by significant amounts”.

“In recent years it appears that unrealistic planning assumptions were created from the outset to give additional headroom to spend beyond available funding.

This additional expenditure must be funded by Government as areas where assumptions are made tend to be critical service areas.

This has resulted in health overruns and the provision of supplementary funding. At its simplest level, Budget management and health sector planning could be significantly improved.”

The review, drawn up by staff in the Department of Public Expenditure maintains that the HSE has not fulfilled all of its legislation requirements in drawing up its national service plan - its agreement with the Government on how its budget will be spent.

Additional staff

Since 2013, the annual service plan has not included estimates of the additional staff expected to be recruited that year, it says.

“Since 2014, there has consistently been savings assumptions underpinning the national service plan. These have led to the health service overspending on the budget allocation when these savings don’t materialise.”

The review says the HSE’s service plan in 2018 appeared to imply a shortfall in funding.

“The plan specifically set out key risk areas and an associated saving requirement of €346million. Subsequently these savings were not delivered and has resulted in an overrun in 2018. “

The report said the Department of Health in 2017 produced a detailed five-step blueprint for workforce planning which included identifying needs, assessing demand and supply, highlighting and implementing solutions, monitoring as well as evaluating outcomes.

However, the review maintained the Department of Health workforce plan made “little or no reference to available resources”.

“There is no consideration of what current resources are being spent on or what can be delivered in the future within a sustainable level of funding.”

The spending review was also critical of the HSE for “a re-occurring trend” of significantly increasing recruitment toward the end of the year.

“In the final quarter of each of the last three years, the HSE has recruited on average an additional 1,432 staff. This level is around half of their annual recruitment in just a three month period.”

“Recruitment in the final months of the year does not have substantial impact on expenditure in that year but rather the majority of the budget impact is experienced in the following year. The expenditure pressure is essentially carried over.”

High-tech drugs

The review also maintained that spending on the high-tech drugs scheme had increased by €231 million or 70 per cent over the period 2011-2017.

“Another key driver of non-pay expenditure is the State Claims Agency (SCA). SCA expenditure has increased substantially over the last four years rising from €109 million in 2014 to an estimated €354million in 2018. This is an increase of €254m or 233 per cent.

This is largely a result of increases in medical litigation, it says.

The end-September exchequer data show health spending this year is running 8 per cent ahead of last year and is already €300 million over the expected profile with the full-year overrun likely to be somewhere in the region of €600 million.

Thus, rather than increasing by a planned €500 million in 2018, public spending on health is set to increase by more than twice that: €1.1 billion.

And 2018 is just following a pattern we see every year. Since 2015, the within-year increases in the allocation to health have been €600 million, €500 million and €200 million.