Flu kills 44 people as hundreds wait on trolleys in hospitals

Forty-four people have now died from the flu this winter, with people aged over 65 the worst hit by the virus.

Last week, 609 people were hospitalised with the flu, with the highest rates among those aged over 65 and in children under five. Five influenza-associated deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre during the second week of January.

Meanwhile there were 518 patients waiting on trolleys in hospital emergency departments or on wards on Friday morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO said 363 people were waiting on trolleys in emergency departments, while 155 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Cork University Hospital had the highest number of patients on trolleys (55), followed by University Hospital Galway (49) and University Hospital Limerick (46).

The director of the National Virus Laboratory, Dr Cillian de Gascun, has warned people who contract the novovirus also known as the winter vomiting bug not to go to work or school as it is extremely contagious.

It is a “hardy, robust virus” that can last for days, he said, advising people to disinfect all surfaces and change bed linen.

“Ideally people should stay at home or run the risk of infecting other people,” he told RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke show.

Separately, the HSE’s assistant national director for health protection, Dr Kevin Kelleher has issued an appeal to university students to get the mumps vaccine before they return to college.

Dr Kelleher said there has been a rise in the number of young people contracting the disease over the past 15-18 months.

This is a consequence of the large percentage of 15-30 year olds who do not have full cover. At least two doses of the vaccines are required for immunity, he said.

These are usually administered at 12 months and then again on entering primary school. However, between 2002 and 2003 vaccination levels dropped to 70 per cent and as low as 50 per cent in some parts of the country. “A large portion of this age group doesn’t have full coverage,” Dr Kelleher said.

The HSE has contacted the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) to urge students to check on the status of their immunisation record as the vaccine can still be administered.

“We are trying to ensure that it [mumps] doesn’t carry on and affect their performance during exams,” Dr Kelleher added.