Covid-19 strikes Wicklow nursing home days before second vaccine dose

A Covid-19 outbreak struck a Co Wicklow nursing home in late January, days before residents were due to receive their second vaccine dose. The outbreak led to a number of resident deaths.

Aisling House Nursing Home outside Arklow said the outbreak began after the first round of vaccinations but declined to disclose how long after the first dose or the number of cases or deaths from the disease.

HSE records show that the first dose of the two-dose Covid-19 vaccine was administered to residents at the nursing home on January 19th. The outbreak struck late last month, the home said.

“The outbreak occurred a number of days prior to a second dose of the vaccine and plans are in place for the second vaccination to protect against the continued threat of the virus,” said Jan Ali, the registered provider in charge of the Co Wicklow nursing home.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the vaccine given to most nursing home residents - is administered 21 to 28 days after the first dose.

The first dose is 52 per cent effective but protection does not kick in until at least 12 days after it is administered. A second dose provides 95 per cent efficacy a week after being administered.

Aisling House, a 31-bed care facility, said that the majority of residents had recovered from the virus and that the full complement of staff had returned from illness and isolation to provide care.

“It has been a very upsetting time for our residents and staff and we are confident we are moving on from the outbreak and are supporting residents and staff in their recovery from the virus and their loss of friends,” said the nursing home.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority, the State’s medicines watchdog, said earlier this month that it had received “a small number of reports of elderly patients, who had underlying conditions and passed away following vaccination.”

These deaths were “carefully reviewed” and based on information provided have not raised concerns regarding the safe use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in this population, the HPRA said.

“It can be expected that fatalities due to progression of underlying disease or natural causes will continue to occur, including following vaccination. However, this does not mean it was caused by the vaccine,” the regulator said in a safety update on the vaccines on February 4th.

The HPRA said that, as seen from a safety review of vaccines by the European Medicines Agency, in which the Irish regulator participated, all reports of post-vaccination deaths are “carefully evaluated” and the outcome of the review “did not suggest a safety concern.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said in reply to a parliamentary question last week that the HPRA follows up on reports of suspected adverse reactions received from healthcare workers and the public through a voluntary reporting system, including any deaths following vaccination.

By Monday last, 79,339 residents aged 65 and over along with staff in long-term care facilities had received their first Covid-19 dose and of those, 29,580 had received their second dose.

The HSE said that it plans to administer 11,900 vaccinations in long-term care facilities next week, including 8,500 first doses and 3,400 second doses.