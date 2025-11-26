Man charged with murder of his mother in Cork further remanded in custody

A 25-year-old man has been further remanded in custody after he made his second court appearance on charges of murdering his mother and assaulting his father near the family’s home in Cork earlier this month.

David Gallagher, of Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough, Cork, appeared by video link at Cork District Court on Wednesday on a charge that he murdered his mother, Stella Gallagher (59), at Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough, on November 17th.

Mr Gallagher also appeared in relation to a second charge that he assaulted his father, Brian Gallagher (63), causing him harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offence Against the Person Act at the same time.

Sgt Gearóid Davis applied for a remand of the accused for two weeks and Mr Gallagher’s solicitor, Shane Collins Daly, acknowledged the application. Judge Mark O’Connell remanded Mr Gallagher to appear again at Cork District Court on December 10th.

When Mr Gallagher was first charged last week with the murder of his mother and the assault of his father, Det Sgt Niall Hayes confirmed to defence solicitor Mr Collins Daly that his client had been assessed by a doctor upon his arrest and detention at the Bridewell Garda Station on the night of November 17th and he had been seen by a doctor on average every eight hours.