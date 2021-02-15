Minister hopes students will have clarity on Leaving Cert plans ‘in coming days’

Minister for Education Norma Foley hopes students will receive clarity “in the coming days” on plans for the Leaving Cert exam, but it is dependent on the continuing discussions with education stakeholders.

Minister of State for Education Thomas Byrne told the Seanad on Monday that “intensive engagement is continuing” to “advance progress, provide certainty and clarity at the earliest possible time”.

Mr Byrne said: “I understand from the Minister – she has told me – that it is hoped that students will receive this clarity in the coming days but that’s subject to ongoing engagement with all of the education stakeholders.”

It had been hoped Ministers would sign off on a new plan on Tuesday, but this could now be pushed out until later in the week.Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously said Leaving Cert students would have clarity this week around how the exams would be conducted.

Mr Byrne reiterated the Government’s mantra that a “flexible and agile approach” is necessary but said the welfare of students and their families “is front and centre in all decision making”.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland ASTI pulled out of talks last week because it said it was unhappy that the calculated grades system was being prioritised over course work, orals and practical exams.

It rejoined the talks following a “constructive” meeting with Ms Foley. The Minister of State said “we do note their willingness to engage on the process already set out”.

Providing an update to the Seanad on talks about the Leaving Cert exam 2021, Mr Byrne said the Department of Education had signalled the solution needs to include the following:

- The State Exams Commission (SEC) has to run the exams and the corresponding processes, which was an issue last year.

- There needs to be better provision for out-of-school learners in the process, which was also an issue last year.

- Some cognisance of coursework including orals and practicals.

- Timely progression to higher and further education using either exams “or the outcome of any corresponding process”.

Mr Byrne said the bilateral meetings began last week, continued at the weekend and discussions are ongoing again on Monday. He told Fianna Fáil Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, who asked for an update on the plans for the Leaving Cert, that in other jurisdictions where State exams have been cancelled further work has to be done to clarify what is intended.

Pointing to the English experience he said a consultation process on possible arrangements closed on 29th January and feedback is being considered while authorities have said there are “no straight options”.

Ms Fitzpatrick said students had lost five months of their curriculum. “The mocks have gone and the orals are uncertain,” she said. Leaving Cert students “are anxious for three things – they want clarity, they want certainty and they want choice”.

She expressed disappointment that more information was not being provided and “it is really disappointing that the Sunday papers seem to carry more detail than this House is being informed by the department and I don’t think this is appropriate”.

Mr Byrne said whatever was in the weekend papers was not the complete story as the talks were continuing on Monday.

Stressing the role of the Irish Secondary Students Union (ISSU), he said there was a major change from education stakeholder discussions in the past.

“The big difference now is the voice of the student is there at the table and in the public realm and is taken very serious and that’s a major change.”