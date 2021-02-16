Hotel initially named as vaccination centre dropped from list

One of the locations announced by the Government as one of 37 planned Covid-19 vaccination centres has now been told it won’t be used for the rollout.

The Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow was on a list of “confirmed locations” announced by the Department of Health on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning its manager Michael Walsh said he was “surprised” by this as it hadn’t been confirmed with the hotel.

He said the HSE had been in contact and inspected the hotel’s ballroom last month, but Mr Walsh had not been contacted since.

Mr Walsh said the hotel would be happy to play its part in the vaccination programme by hosting the centre.

“As soon as we get people vaccinated, the sooner all of our hotels can open up and we can get things going.

“It’s frustrating. I’d rather know either way so we can go ahead and plan for it and make sure it’s ready to go.”

Mr Walsh told The Irish Times this evening that the HSE had now contacted the hotel to say that the Seven Oaks was not being selected as a venue.

He said the hotel was told that it was initially thought it would be a suitable location but that it was later decided that “they needed a bigger space than we have”.

On Monday night the Department of Health released a statement saying that Minister Stephen Donnelly had confirmed locations for 37 vaccination centres across Ireland.

It said: “The 37 centres have been confirmed by the HSE”.

Asked about the Seven Oaks being dropped as a vaccination centre location, the HSE said the list was “subject to change as the rollout progresses, and as additional locations are identified.”

The HSE listed five vaccination centres that would serve the South East and were “being prepared”.

The Carlow location is said to be The Barrow Centre at the local Institute of Technology.

The location is not on the list published by the Government on Monday night.

The Irish Times asked the HSE to confirm that the other locations announced on Monday night would be used as vaccination centres. The HSE did not confirm this.

A statement said “This list is subject to change as the rollout progresses, and as additional locations are identified.”

It said that the HSE used census population data to locate 37 vaccination centres, “ranging in capacity from 10 to 50 vaccination booths, which will be used to vaccinate the wider population”.

It said criteria for selection included ease of access, transport links and parking.

The statement added: “These are being rolled out now, with some being used to support the GP-led element of the vaccine roll-out.”

It said the centres “will come on stream as needed, with a dedicated workforce, from late March/early April.

“All centres will be ready in advance of the need to match vaccine supply which, based on current information, is forecast to reach a peak in Quarter 2 [April-June].”

