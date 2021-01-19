Covid-19: First dose of vaccine given to 1.9% of people in State, Minister says

A total of 94,000 people had received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday night, some 1.9 per cent of the State’s population, the Minister for Health has said.

Stephen Donnelly on Tuesday said 71,000 healthcare workers and 23,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities had received the vaccine by then and that the goal was to have 140,000 people vaccinated by next Sunday.

He said on Twitter that some people would receive their second dose of the vaccine this week.

“We have now vaccinated about 1.9% of our population. Our vaccination journey is just beginning and there’ll be bumps on the road but great credit to [HSE chief executive Paul Reid] and his team for this achievement while also caring for large numbers of patients with Covid in our hospitals,” he said.

Figures obtained by The Irish Times show that hospitals in Cork, Kerry and Waterford account for a disproportionately large number of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far.

More than one-third of doses administered up to last Tuesday were given out in hospitals run by the South/Southwest Hospital Group, despite it being only the third biggest of the seven hospital groups by number of employees.

The immunisation programme has come under growing scrutiny following revelations that some family members of hospital staff were among those vaccinated at the Coombe in Dublin.

However, infectious diseases consultant Dr Arthur Jackson said on Tuesday that the recent focus on a few instances of leftover vaccine being given to non-health care workers was “missing the bigger picture”.

Dr Jackson, who works at Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital, told Newstalk Breakfast that it was quite significant what had been done so far.

The bigger picture was “a very positive story”, he said, adding that the difficult situation with left over vaccines could have been better handled but it was not “a glaring issue.”

Hospital numbers

The number of people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 fell on Tuesday, dropping from 2,020 patients with Covid-19 on Monday morning to 1,954 on Tuesday.

Mr Reid told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne show that there were 196 patients in intensive care (ICU) beds on Tuesday morning, down from 199 the previous day.

There are currently 330 open and staffed critical care beds in hospitals around the country, the highest number ever, said Mr Reid, who noted that oxygen levels were being used at 50 per cent the total supply which was a good sign.

Some 2,121 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday, compared to 2,944 the previous day. Case numbers peaked on January 8th when 8,248 cases were reported. A total of 174,843 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic hit Ireland.

A further eight deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, bringing the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the State to 2,616.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 1,404.2 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence.

More than two million deaths worldwide have been linked to Covid-19 over the past year with some 93.8 million cases recorded.

HSE national clinical lead for acute hospitals Dr Vida Hamilton described the situation in hospitals as “very pressurised but functioning”, with 312 Covid and non-Covid patients currently in ICU.

So far this month, there have been 338 deaths of Covid-19 patients, compared to 171 in December and 163 in November.

Side effects

Some 81 reports of suspected side effects linked to the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported to Irish medical regulators. All of the reports were consistent with those typically observed with other vaccines and included mild and moderate events such as abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, joint pain and pains in the arms, dizziness, headache, itching and a rash, according to Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the As I Am autism charity Adam Harris has called for clarity from the Department of Education and teaching unions about when special schools and classes would return.

The lack of clear information and concrete commitments is causing major distress for families, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“For the third time this month we have families across the country, who support the most vulnerable children in the State, waking up to confusion. What I think is astonishing about this back and forth between unions and the departments is we’re hearing a lot about how professionals need time to return to the classroom,” he said. “What we need today is clarity. ”

Asked on Monday evening whether special schools should re-open as planned on Thursday, officials highlighted the need to balance the risks involved.

The experience of opening schools before Christmas was a largely successful and positive one, said assistant chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, though there had been issues in a small number of locations.

However, he said widespread community transmission of Covid-19 would have an impact on the ability of schools to operate.