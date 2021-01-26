Covid-19: EU threatens to block export of vaccines amid AstraZeneca row

The EU has threatened to block exports of coronavirus vaccines to countries outside the bloc, after AstraZeneca was accused of failing to give a satisfactory explanation for a huge shortfall of promised doses to member states.

The pharmaceutical company’s new distribution plans were said to be “unacceptable” after it “surprisingly” informed the European Commission on Friday that there would be significant shortfalls on the original schedule.

The EU has been due to receive 100 million doses in the first quarter of this year. But it is feared that the bloc will only receive half of that despite making large advance purchases ahead of authorisation of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In a heated call with AstraZeneca’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot, on Monday, the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the company must live up to its contractual obligations. The EMA is expected to authorise the vaccine by the end of this week.

Ms von der Leyen’s spokesperson said: “She made it clear that she expects AstraZeneca to deliver on the contractual arrangements foreseen in the advance purchasing agreement.”

The EU’s health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, made a televised statement to express her frustration at the company’s behaviour, warning that the answers so far provided had not been satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the German health ministry has denied reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 8 per cent effective for older people while the pharmaceutical company said the report, which appeared in the German media, is “completely incorrect”.

Germany’s health ministry released a statement on Tuesday morning clarifying that there was no data suggesting the claim. It reiterated that it expected the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to decide on Friday whether to approve the vaccine.

The clarification came after German newspaper Handelsbatt published an article stating that the AstraZeneca vaccine had an efficacy level as low as 8 per cent for people over the age of 65.

A spokesman for AstraZenecea described the report as “completely untrue” and underlined that data published in The Lancet medical journal demonstrated that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with “100 per cent of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose”.

The German media reports resulted in fears overnight that the vaccine risked not being approved by European Union authorities for use in those over 65.

Ireland

A spokesman for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the EMA “has to make a determination on Friday and on the basis of that the European Commission will decide on approval. Ireland will be guided by those decisions.”

Mr Donnelly confirmed on Monday that the vaccination of over-70s against Covid-19 would start next month assuming the authorisation of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the EMA later this week. Under the Government strategy, he said, older people will be vaccinated initially through GPs in their surgeries in the following order: 85 and older; 80-84; 75-79; and 70-74.

He said the Health Service Executive (HSE) was preparing a public information campaign with all the necessary details so that “everyone knows when, where and how to access their vaccine”.

However, Mr Donnelly warned the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ireland would be “at the lower end” of expectations for February and “considerably lower” than originally stated by the company for March.

Mr Donnelly also said that “every possible resident” of nursing homes had now received one vaccine dose and that over the coming weeks, second doses would be administered to 77,000 healthcare workers.

The HSE said 45,000 healthcare workers will this week receive a second vaccine dose, as will about 3,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities. As of Sunday, 143,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered, slightly above target, said the Minister.

On the supply side, Ireland is set to receive 32,760 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week, compared to 24,750 last week when deliveries were suppressed due to manufacturing upgrades undertaken by Pfizer in its European plant.

A company spokeswoman said it was expected deliveries would increase to about 41,000 a week next week, rising to 50,000 in March. Under EU purchasing agreements, Ireland could receive as many as 6.6 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, most of them later in the year.

‘Flexible’

A HSE spokesman said vaccine rollout plans “must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events” and that the HSE was not “currently providing the sequencing for vaccine rollout in each of the various cohorts as schedules of delivery are confirmed on a rolling basis”.

Although the publication of daily vaccination figures has been promised, the HSE has a backlog of figures to input and validate, according to Mr Donnelly.

The Department of Health’s chief bioethics officer Dr Siobhán O’Sullivan defended the State’s vaccination rollout programme and priority list on Tuesday, saying the Irish allocation strategy was based on limited resources.

She said most countries had the same priority policy – putting older people and frontline workers first – and that decisions were being made on the basis of allocating a scarce resource.

Dr O’Sullivan acknowledged that people were feeling anxious and impatient but said the department was striving to ensure they get the maximum benefit from the resources available while balancing decisions with the ethical treatment of the Irish people.

She told RTÉ’S Morning Ireland programme that the National Immunisation Advisory Council’s recommendation was that those most at risk of dying or getting a serious illness form the virus come first.

Dr O’Sullivan said there was very little data available about the transmissibility of the virus and that it remained unknown whether the vaccination would stop onward transmission.

On Monday, the Alone and Age Action charities called for older people to be given immediate clarity regarding when and where they would receive the vaccine to avoid creating an “information gap” which was being filled by fraudulent text messages and calls requesting private information for fake vaccination appointments.

Gardaí, the HSE and the Department of Health have confirmed that fraudulent text messages are doing the rounds requesting private and sensitive information, including PPS number, date of birth and address.

Age Action chief Paddy Connolly warned that the “don’t call us, we’ll call you” message about how people over 70 will access the Covid-19 vaccine has left some people vulnerable to such scams. Clear, accurate communication, delivered through appropriate channels, is urgently required, he said.