Turkey still on Christmas menu despite highly contagious bird flu strain

Dr June Fanning said the strain of bird flu circulating was 'low risk' to humans. Photograph: Alan Betson

There is no concern about stocks of turkey for Christmas following an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu in Co Carlow, the chief veterinary officer at the Department of Agriculture has said.

Emergency restriction measures have been put in place around a commercial turkey flock in the county. The department said on Tuesday a 3km protection zone had been installed around the holding, as well as a 10km surveillance zone.

Dr June Fanning, from the department, said the strain of bird flu circulating was “low risk” to humans.

“However, the advice still is that if people come across sick or dead wild birds or if they’ve poultry themselves that are sick, not to touch or interact with the birds because there is that human health risk, however low,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately for birds it’s a highly pathogenic strain, it’s very contagious, so it spreads very easily between birds and it also causes severe signs, including death, in the birds.”

Dr Fanning said a suggestion from the Irish Farmers’ Association about housing poultry was “a tool in the toolbox”.

“It alone is not protective so we’re working very closely with the industry, and it’s an evolving situation,” she said. “Housing alone won’t protect the birds because obviously the virus can be walked in on dirty footwear into a house. However, it is an additional measure, so we are looking at all mitigants at the moment, so we wouldn’t rule anything out at this stage.”

Dr Fanning also said the current outbreak was “quite small” and there was no concern about stocks of turkeys for Christmas.

“But it’s contagious and it’s here,” she said. “We’ve had experience previously, in 2022 was the last time we had commercial outbreaks. Industry have been really good at working with us in relation to biosecurity. It is highly contagious, so it is a threat, but we have measures in place.”

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the avian influenza H5N1 disease “poses no food safety risk to consumers of well-cooked poultry products, including eggs”.

“This outbreak is a reminder to us all of the importance of robust biosecurity,” he said. “This is why I announced a biosecurity order that took effect last Saturday. Strict biosecurity is the best defence we have against the threat of avian influenza.”

The strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a number of wild birds across the country, with more than 40 cases so far this year, the department said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, which has been closed following detection of the virus there, said it would remain so until the end of the month. It is now facing losses running into hundreds of thousands of euro.

Aileen Tennant, the park’s director, confirmed it was now expected to remain closed for at least three weeks to deal with the outbreak.

Ms Tennant said Fota had consulted with the Department of Agriculture and embarked upon a series of targeted mitigation measures to prevent spread.

She confirmed that 12 cases of avian flu had been confirmed among the park’s bird population since the outbreak was first detected on October 13th. It was found among the park’s greylag geese.