EU countries agree deal on 2040 climate target

Buying foreign carbon credit could weaken emissions-cutting goal

European Union climate ministers have approved a deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Danish minister who chaired talks. Photograph: iStock
Wed Nov 05 2025 - 08:511 MIN READ

European Union countries’ climate ministers approved on Wednesday a 2040 climate change target to cut emissions by 90 per cent, but with flexibilities to weaken this aim.

In a public vote, ministers approved the target, which would let countries buy foreign carbon credits to cover up to 5 per cent of the 90 per cent emissions-cutting goal, said Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard, who chaired the talks.

That would effectively weaken to 85 per cent the emissions cuts required from European industries.

Cop30: What’s at stake for Ireland and the wider world? ]

The EU also agreed to consider the option, in future, to use international carbon credits to meet a further 5 per cent of the 2040 emissions reductions, Mr Aagaard said - potentially shaving another 5 per cent off their domestic target. - Reuters

