Covid-19: 191 from reserve list vaccinated at Aviva Stadium

The HSE said 191 people were called from the reserve list and vaccinated at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday after a group of people from a disability service provider did not arrive for their jabs due to a “misunderstanding around vaccine scheduling”.

“No vaccines were wasted and their appointments are being rescheduled,” the HSE said in a statement.

It said 613 vaccines were scheduled to take place at the stadium and that 506 were administered.

“We want to pay tribute to the vaccination centre staff for organising to fill the vaccine slots so quickly,” the HSE added.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to 220, with 58 of those in intensive care (ICU).

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has 27 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Beaumont Hospital (24) and Tallaght Hospital (23).

The National Public Health Emergency Team reported 443 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and nine further deaths of people with coronavirus, though only one of these occurred this month.

Meanwhile, walk-in Covid-19 testing centres opened with the aim of identifying asymptomatic cases in the community have so far returned 566 positive cases, according to figures from the Health Service Executive.

The walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. File photograph: Alan Betson

Young people, aged between 16 and 24, have had the highest levels of infection of the people attending the 12 walk-in centres, with a positivity rate of 4.46 per cent. However, adults between the ages of 24 and 40 have been the most enthusiastic cohort, making up 45 per cent of attendees.

As of Monday evening more than 8,700 tests had been conducted at the seven pop-up centres which opened late last week. Five other pop-up centres, which opened on Thursday, March 25th, have since closed.

Good Friday was the busiest day for these newer sites, with 2,537 swabs taken. Three of these temporary sites are in Dublin (Finglas, Balbriggan and Crumlin), while there are also centres in Navan, Athlone, Ballinasloe and Naas. All of the centres are open daily from 11am to 7pm, with more than 1,390 tests conducted on Easter Sunday.

Preliminary figures from the HSE show the test centre in Finglas reported the highest proportion of cases, with 5.05 per cent of swabs returning positive results by the end of Monday. By that stage more than 1,500 samples had been taken at the north Dublin centre since it opened last Thursday, although not all of these have yet been processed.

The centre at Crumlin GAA in south Dublin, which opened on Friday, recorded the second-highest proportion of positive results of the sites that continue to operate, with 3.63 per cent of tests detecting cases of the virus.

This compares to a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent among people tested across the country over the past seven days. The positivity rate across all 12 centres, including those that have since closed, was 2.72 per cent on Monday evening. Some 20,750 tests had been fully processed, with 566 positive cases reported.