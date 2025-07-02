Public warned to avoid e-cigarettes from two brands after EU health alert

The e-cigarettes were found to contain nicotine, despite being labelled as nicotine-free. Photograph: Stock image/Getty Images

The HSE’s National Environmental Health Service (NEHS) is warning the public to stop using e-cigarettes from two differentbrands as they are wrongly labelled as containing no nicotine.

The products, for which European Safety Alerts have been issued, were found to contain nicotine at concentrations up to 30 mg/ml, following analysis by the State Laboratory.

The products involved are: McKesse MK Bar 700, blueberry, blackcurrant mango and blueberry pear flavours; and Bank Box 18000 Puffs, watermelon ice, strawberry watermelon and blueberry ice flavours.

People can return them to the shop where they were bought and retailers have been asked to stop selling them.

HSE principal environmental health officer Margaret Ruddy said: “In response to finding non-compliant and unsafe products on the Irish market, the HSE National Environmental Health Service will continue to exercise its full legal powers to protect public health, this includes product seizure, product destruction and prosecutions.

“Retailers should be checking both the products themselves and their suppliers’ details before selling them on to consumers.”

Retailers who sold or distributed the products have been told to display a recall notice on their premises or on social media.