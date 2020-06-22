Coronavirus: Two more deaths and four additional cases confirmed in Republic

The Department of Health has reported two more Covid-19 deaths and four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease.

This brings to 1,717 the total number of deaths from the virus in the State and to 25,383 the number of confirmed cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told a briefing at the Department of Health on Monday evening that more than 183,000 new cases of the virus were reported globally on Sunday, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

So the risk of countries with a high incidence of disease passing it back to those with a low incidence remains, he said.

The advice was consistent therefore that non essential travel should be avoided, he added.

Dr Holohan also said that in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases in the State are in young people under the age of 35. “This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of Covid-19”.

Of the 202 cases over the 14 days, 35 were in the 25-34 year ago group, 25 were in the 15-24 year age group, seven were in the 5-14 year ago group and nine were in the 0-4 age group.

The briefing also heard that research conducted by Amárach research, on behalf of the Department of Health, found there had been a further increase in the percentage of adults wearing face coverings, up from 34 per cent last week to 41 per cent this week, across all demographic groups.

Some 48 per cent of females and 33 per cent of males report wearing a face covering in public places

It also found the majority (56 per cent) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said while it was encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41 per cent “is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92 per cent) and physical distancing (91 per cent). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”

Earlier the North’s Department of Health in its daily bulletin issued on Monday afternoon again reported no deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, leaving the total number of fatalities at 545.

The department also recorded just one new case of Covid-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,871. So far 71,806 people have been tested for the virus.

