HSE takes over Mayo disability centre after ‘serious concerns’ raised about care provided

Hiqa on Thursday confirmed it had cancelled the registration of one of the Western Care Association's centres - Moy Lodge Residential Service. Image: Google Streetview

The HSE has taken over the running of a Co Mayo disability centre after “serious concerns” were raised by the health and safety watchdog about a resident’s care and welfare.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) published five inspection reports on Thursday on centres run by Western Care Association, a not-for-profit organisation supporting people with intellectual and associated disabilities.

The reports formed part of a “targeted inspection programme” carried out last May after the chief inspector received “information of concern regarding the care and support provided to residents and the overarching governance of the organisation”.

Hiqa confirmed it had cancelled the registration of one of the charity’s centres – Moy Lodge Residential Service. This decision was made “in response to serious concerns about the care and welfare of the resident”. Consequently, the HSE took charge of the centre on August 14th.

In the inspection report for Forest View Apartments, which houses three residents, inspectors found “significant improvement” was required in the response to incidents to ensure residents were “safe from harm”.

A resident spent €1,400 over three months, comprising two separate purchases of large items of furniture which replaced existing items in the centre, the report said.

However, the inspector could not find evidence that these purchases were discussed with the resident’s family which, according to the resident’s written agreement, was required for spending of more than €200.

“In addition, when inspectors viewed the resident’s log of personal possessions, they found that these items were not recorded in this log,” the report said.

At Acorn Respite Services, which had seven residents at the time of inspection, “significant improvements” were required in governance and management, safeguarding and risk management, among other areas.

“The provider had failed to respond and address repeated safeguarding issues in the centre,” the report said.

“For example, there had been 13 allegations of abuse reported to the Chief Inspector of Social Services identifying the same person allegedly causing concern in the 12 months prior to the inspection.”

These findings across the various centres run by Western Care Association were of “significant concern” to the chief inspector, Hiqa said.

The association has been subject to ongoing regulatory engagement with Hiqa since March 2023, including through the submission of improvement plans and enhanced series of inspections.

“The findings of the recent inspections in May 2025 and other inspections of designated centres operated by the provider have resulted in a range of escalated actions such as the issuing of warning notices to further ensure improvements across the organisation,” Hiqa said.

Western Care Association was contacted for comment. It submitted compliance plans in response to each of the inspection reports.