Coronavirus: Three further deaths and 357 new cases in Republic

A further three people have died with coronavirus in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team has reported.

There has been another 357 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 218 in Dublin. That is the largest daily increase since May.

The remaining cases were spread throughout the country with 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Kildare, nine in Cork, eight in Kerry, eight in Limerick, eight in Meath, seven in Westmeath, six in Wicklow, five in Offaly, five in Roscommon, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary and the other 32 cases were in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

There has now been a total of 1,787 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic with 31,549 cases.

The incidence of Covid-19 in Dublin has increased further, to 95.1 cases per 100,000 of population in the past fortnight.

Dublin North West is the worst-affected part of the capital, with an incidence of 131.5, according to the latest epidemiological report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre earlier on Tuesday.

Dublin South East and Dublin North Central also recorded incidences over the 100 mark, with figures of 113.2 and 100.3 respectively.

Before Tuesday’s figures, Dublin accounted for 1,282 of the 2,383 cases of Covid-19 notified in the past fortnight, according to the HPSC.

The national incidence now stands at 50.3 cases per 100,000 population over the 14-day period. Over the period, 64 cases have been hospitalised and three admitted to ICU.

The Government outlined additional restrictions on home visits, indoor gatherings and care home visits in Dublin on Tuesday while wet pubs in the capital will remain closed under the Government’s new, five-level coronavirus plan.

Meanwhile, one more person with coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland, according to the North’s Department of Health.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 571.

An additional 79 cases were identified in the 24 hours until Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,502 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

There have been 571 positive tests in the last seven days, which includes 149 in Belfast. Of those who tested positive, 226 were aged between 20 and 39 years old.

The North’s Minister for Health Robin Swann told the Assembly on Tuesday that Covid-19 centres run by GPs had seen a near-doubling of referrals in a week.

A total of 733 people attended in one week earlier this month, compared with 427 the week before.