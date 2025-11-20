Six flu deaths in Ireland as virus arrives ‘much earlier’ this year

A European monitoring body said the virus was appearing “three to four weeks earlier” than in recent flu seasons. Photograph: Getty Images

There have been six flu deaths in Ireland this winter season so far, as the European infectious diseases watchdog warned that the virus has arrived “much earlier” this year.

On Thursday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published the latest figures for the spread of respiratory illnesses in the State, and found influenza activity has increased but remains at “low levels”.

The rise comes as a European monitoring body said the virus was appearing “three to four weeks earlier” than in recent flu seasons.

Cases increased by 39 per cent, from 457 cases to 637 cases in the week ending November 15th, while hospitalisations rose by 9 per cent from 108 to 118 during that period.

Cases are highest among those aged 80 or older and among children aged between one and four years old.

There have been five intensive care admissions and six deaths reported for this season to date. Influenza hospital bed occupancy has been increasing in recent weeks.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which primarily affects young children, is increasing but also remains at low levels.

Cases rose by 61 per cent to 145 cases last week, from 90 cases the week before, and hospitalisations are up 9 per cent to 48.

There have been three ICU admissions and one death reported for this season to date, the HPSC said, adding that RSV hospital bed occupancy remained low but has been increasing over recent weeks.



Covid activity, meanwhile, is decreasing, with cases and hospitalisations declining week-on-week and intensive care admissions and deaths remaining low.

In an update on Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said flu cases are “increasing unusually early” in EU countries compared to previous years, “with a timing three to four weeks earlier than the two most recent seasons.”

A newly emerged influenza strain, A(H3N2) subclade K, is driving the circulation, according to a threat assessment published by the European abody. The HPSC said 16 of 19 samples that were sequenced in Ireland were found to be this new subclade.

“We are seeing influenza detections increasing much earlier than usual this year, and that means time is critical,” said Edoardo Colzani, who specialises in respiratory viruses at the ECDC.

“If you are eligible for vaccination, please don’t wait. Getting vaccinated now is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness this winter.”

The HSE has also urged members of the public to get vaccinated against the flu, adding that they are available at participating GP clinics, pharmacies and community health centres.

The children’s nasal spray flu vaccine is also available for all children aged 2 to 17 years.

