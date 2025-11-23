Asia-Pacific

Vietnam flood deaths reach 90 as damage sweeps central region

More than 1,154 homes were damaged and at least 80,000 hectares of rice and crops were damaged

People wade through floodwaters near inundated vehicles in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Photograph: Duc Thao/AFP/Getty Images
Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen
Sun Nov 23 2025 - 09:251 MIN READ

Severe and prolonged flooding across central Vietnam has killed 90 people and left 12 others missing, the government said.

More than 1,154 homes were damaged and about 186,000 houses inundated at the peak of the floods, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on Sunday. At least 80,000 hectares of rice and crops were damaged, said the ministry.

Deep flooding persists in parts of Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, where road and bridge collapses have left hundreds of households isolated, though water has receded in some other areas. Authorities are attempting to restore access with repair work as they clean up the damage.

A man carrying his cat wades through flood water in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Photograph: EPA
Heavy rain is expected to gradually decrease starting from November 25th, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast.

Prime minister Pham Minh Chinh, attending the Group of 20 talks in Johannesburg, convened an urgent virtual meeting with ministries and local authorities nationwide to review the flooding situation and co-ordinate ongoing response and recovery efforts in the central provinces, said a posting on the government website.

Preliminary estimates place total economic damage at 9 trillion dong (€296.5 million), said the government. Vietnam has been hit by 14 storms this year. – Bloomberg

