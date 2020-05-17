Coronavirus: Mater hospital met legal requirement on reporting data, says HSE chief

The Mater hospital has met the legal requirement to report coronavirus data and contact tracing there has been completed, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid said on Sunday.

However, the information from the hospital that was submitted to the labs did not have full details – including full names of cases.

‘’Therefore it did not allow the HSE to compile a complete correlation of the data at the appropriate time,’’ Mr Reid said.

HSE chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has sought assurances from all hospitals that the data submitted to labs is complete.

Mr Reid said the HSE has received a draft outline report the issue.

Controversy emerged after The Irish Times learned on Friday that a then-unidentified hospital was said to have reported hundreds of cases of Covid-19 up to six weeks late.

The hospital, which is the main infectious diseases hospital in the State, insists it has complied with all its reporting requirements though it says the data may not have been “accurately captured”.

Currently, the HSE is performing an average of 4,000 tests per day. Chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said a testing sweep in nursing homes and mental health units has been completed.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases peaked on April 15th, when 1,068 new cases were reported. The number of new cases has been below 200 for the last week, with the exception of May 13th, when 426 cases were recorded, though most of them were historical cases from the Mater hospital.

The 244 cases from the occupational health department of the Mater cover the period March 16th to May 12th, according to an internal Department of Health note.