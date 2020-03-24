Coronavirus: Government restricts gatherings to four people, closes non-essential shops

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said social gatherings should be restricted to no more than four people in the attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a Government briefing in Dublin, he said restrictions already in place such as school closures have been extended until April 19th. Mr Varadkar said all non-essential retail should close, and that people should work from home unless absolutely essential.

He urged everyone to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. “We believe we need to do more to flatten the curve. People should stay at home if at all possible – this is the best way to slow the virus.”

Mr Varadkar said all cafes and restaurants should limit supply to takeaway only. Among other measures announced by Mr Varadkar are that all theatres, clubs, bingo halls, are to shut, and that all sporting events, even those behind closed doors, should be cancelled.

He said people should only go to the shops for essential supplies, for medical or dental appointments, to care for others or to take physical exercise;

He also said non-essential indoor visits to other people’s homes should be avoided. “No unnecessary travel should take place within the country or overseas.

Mr Varadkar said private hospitals “will act effectively as public hospitals” for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Private hospitals have agreed to do this on a not-for-profit basis. Public and private patients will be treated equally.”

Single national hospital service

Minister for Health Simon Harris said patients with Covid-19 will be treated for free in a single national hospital service. Mr Harris said all private hospitals will be public or run by the State for the duration of the pandemic. He said: “There can be no public vs private here.”

Meanwhile, the Government’s Covid-19 emergency support payment for people who have lost their job as a result of the pandemic will increase from €203 to €350, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

It is understood that a Cabinet meeting approved the move this morning.

Ministers also gave the go-ahead for a scheme which will see the Government pay 70 per cent of a workers’ salary - up to maximum of €410 per week - where the company agrees to continue paying the remainder of the salary.

This is based on an average salary level of €38,000.

The scheme will apply to companies hit by the virtual shutdown in economic activity across large parts of the economy because of the virus outbreak.

Employers looking to participate in the income support scheme would have to prove a decrease in income of 25 per cent and that they have liquidity difficulties. It is estimated that this support scheme could cost up to €4 billion.

This second element is similar to schemes announced recently by the Danish and UK governments.

The measures are designed to try and offset the economic impact of the pandemic which has seen more than 140,000 people in the State lose their jobs.

Earlier it was confirmed that schools, colleges and crèches will remain closed beyond March 29th.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said there should be confirmation in the next 24-hours on how long the schools shutdown will extend well, as an update on how State exams this year will be accommodated.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Tuesday morning he said: “My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen.

“Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts. We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year.”

His comments come as the Government is set to introduce further measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus this afternoon, with a ban on all non-essential travel, commercial and social activity among the options discussed by Ministers at the Cabinet meeting.

The new measures are expected to be set out in a briefing at 4pm.

Public health experts met this morning to consider a range of possible actions they believe are now necessary to slow the spread of the virus which the Cabinet then discussed.

It is expected that significant new restrictions on travel, work and movement will be announced, which are likely to mirror recent moves made by several European countries and by the British government on Monday night.

Recommendations

Among the options under consideration are the closure of non-essential business premises, playgrounds where they have not been closed already, and stricter implementation of physical distancing in parks and on beaches. There is a reluctance in Government to close public spaces.

Speaking after the NPHET meeting, Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “The public health emergency team has just concluded and they made a series of recommendations.”

“There is a massive national effort under way in our country to keep our people safe and to keep our people well.

Two more patients died from Covid-19, the NPHET said on Monday evening, and a record number of 219 new cases were reported.

There are now a total of 1,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and six deaths, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Meanwhile, “ten of thousands” of people are seeking to be tested each day, Dr Holohan revealed, and priority will be given to healthcare workers and the sickest patients.

One-tier system

The Government is also likely to order that holders of private health insurance will receive no special privileges for hospital admissions during the crisis.

Sources say the health service will operate essentially as a “one-tier” system, with admission to hospital decided solely on clinical need.

Dr Holohan said he was “very pleased” with the response of the public to the restrictive measures introduced 10 days ago, and said the aim was for “most of the people to comply with most of the measures most of the time”.