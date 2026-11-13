BBC responds to complaints over charities chosen by Celebrity Traitors winners

Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft, winners of The Celebrity Traitors. Photograph: Paul Chappells/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA

The BBC has responded after complaints were made about the charities the Celebrity Traitors winners donated to.

Last month comedian Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft were crowned the winners of the BBC reality gameshow.

The pair won the £83,000 (€99,426) prize pot for their chosen charities, with Croft donating his £41,500 share to the charity Choose Love and Ranganathan to the Refugee Council based in the UK.

However, the BBC said it has received complaints about the charities the prize money has gone to.

Posting an update on its complaints page, the corporation said it had “received complaints about the charities chosen by the winners of The Celebrity Traitors”.

Responding to the complaint, it said: “We recognise that some audience members were unhappy with the charities chosen by the winning celebrities.

“This feedback has been shared with the relevant parties.”

Last week Ranganathan and Croft commented on complaints that had been shared on social media in the wake of their win.

Appearing on Croft’s Sunday Scaries podcast, Ranganathan said: “Look, people have different opinions, but I feel like (refugees are) a distraction tactic, and people are being pointed in that direction for something to blame, is my personal opinion.”

[ Faithfuls Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft win Celebrity Traitors in riveting finalOpens in new window ]

The comedian said he decided to support the charity after becoming “so fed up with the rhetoric against refugees”.

Ranganathan then said he had received comments calling his choice of charity a “disgrace”.

However, he added: “The people kicking off about it has kind of galvanised the people that really think it’s a lovely thing.

“I think that discussion, that back and forth, has actually been really positive.”

Croft’s winnings went to Choose Love, a global humanitarian organisation and movement, formerly known as Help Refugees, which supports refugees and displaced people around the world through emergency aid and long-term support.

The Heartstopper actor said: “It felt like such a nice moment at the time, but then to see the response, what it made me realise is that’s people’s response to a gameshow donating money to people who are really vulnerable.

“Imagine how difficult it is for those people navigating that system.”

Ranganathan also added that it was pure “coincidence” they had both decided to support refugee organisations.

Following Croft’s win, Choose Love’s acting chief executive Emma Stevenson said: “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to Bash (Croft) for choosing Choose Love as his designated charity following his incredible win on Celebrity Traitors.

“Bash has been a long-time friend and dedicated supporter of our work, and we could not be prouder of him.

“This vital funding will quite literally change and save lives.

“It allows us to extend critical support to refugees and displaced people, especially LGBTQ+ individuals who face displacement, violence and persecution simply for who they are.

“We can’t thank Bash enough, it means the world.”

The Refugee Council supports people who have fled war, violence and persecution to find safety and rebuild their lives in Britain.

Its chief executive Katie Ghose said: “We have loved every minute of watching Romesh and cheering him along from the sidelines.

“To see him win is the icing on the cake.

“Romesh continues to be a brilliant champion for our cause.

“As we saw in the castle, he has a unique combination of huge public appeal, warmth and humanity, at the same time as being a gifted comedic legend.

“Romesh’s support will help us continue to provide vital frontline services to refugees and people in the asylum system who come to Britain in search of safety and the chance to rebuild their lives.” – PA