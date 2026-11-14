File goes to DPP as man arrested over €10.25m cocaine seizure released without charge

A man arrested on Friday in connection with a €10.25 million cocaine seizure in Kilkenny last March has been released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seizure occurred at Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, on March 18th, 2025.

The man, who is in his 20s, had been detained at a Garda station in the southeast of the country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2027.

He was the second person to be arrested in connection with this investigation.

Another man has already been dealt with before the courts in relation to the matter. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.