Crime & Law

File goes to DPP as man arrested over €10.25m cocaine seizure released without charge

The man, who is in his 20s, had been detained at a Garda station in the southeast of the country

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Colin Gleeson
Sat Nov 14 2026 - 12:331 MIN READ

A man arrested on Friday in connection with a €10.25 million cocaine seizure in Kilkenny last March has been released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seizure occurred at Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, on March 18th, 2025.

The man, who is in his 20s, had been detained at a Garda station in the southeast of the country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2027.

He was the second person to be arrested in connection with this investigation.

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Another man has already been dealt with before the courts in relation to the matter. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

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Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter