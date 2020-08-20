Coronavirus: 51 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 51 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the North to 6,556.

The daily total compares to 34 new cases reported on Wednesday, and 41 on Tuesday.

No further fatalities were reported, and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the North’s department of health remains at 559.

In the Republic, National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting on Thursday discuss the possible lifting of the restrictions on the three midland counties which were introduced earlier this month.

Sources said the increase in cases appears to have been controlled in Laois and Offaly, but the figures in Kildare remained worryingly high.

Meanwhile, key employers in the tourism sector have called on the Government to consult it before publishing the next iteration of the roadmap for reopening Ireland.

In response to the Government decision to publish a new “ Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery”, by September 13th, the Irish Hotels Federation said “people must have livelihoods”.

The sector which was disappointed by the latest restrictions on social gatherings said public health should go hand-in-hand with ensuring a viable economy when the pandemic had passed.

Tourism was the State’s biggest employer pre-Covid, supporting almost 270,000 jobs, said hotels federation president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane.

However latest figures for the hotel and guesthouse sector show that occupancy levels reached just 42 per cent for July and 49 per cent so far in August, the peak months for tourism. This compares to an average of 90 percent last year.

Average occupancy levels of 23 per cent for September and 17 per cent for October are now being reported by the industry, based on current bookings.

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said “businesses require greater certainty so they can plan forward.

“ What is necessary is an active, intensive and sustained public policy support framework to steer the tourism and hospitality industry through the crisis.”

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said the sector should be consulted on the Government’s forthcoming strategy which she said must include a comprehensive testing, tracing and monitoring regime.