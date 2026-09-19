Three Irish boxers win through to medal fights at European Elite Boxing Championships in Bulgaria

Jon McConnell won through to the quarter-finals at 70kg at the European Elite Championships in Sofia. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Jon McConnell saved the best for last on Saturday evening to progress to a medal fight at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Bulgaria, crowning a positive day’s work for Team Ireland.

While Shannon Sweeney failed to progress in the women’s 48kg division, there were victories for McConnell, Lisa O’Rourke and Daina Moorehouse, who will contest quarter-finals in Sofia.

McConnell, a gold-medal winner at the Commonwealth Games in July, found himself level with tough Polish opponent Damian Durkacz after two rounds of their 70kg last-16 showdown.

However, the Belfast southpaw showed his class in the final round to defy the partisan support for his opponent, who was a World Boxing Cup Brazil champion earlier this year. McConnell won the round unanimously for a deserved 4-1 victory.

“I stuck to the tactics the coaches had given me,” said McConnell. “I had a good last minute to the last round. It was a good fight, and fair play to him.”

He will take on Gabriele Guidi Rontani on Monday. The Italian is the Mediterranean Games champion and a World Boxing Cup China bronze medallist at 75kg.

“This is sort of my coming-of-age year, this year,” McConnell said. “On the back of my Commonwealths, winning Europeans is a step up, so it’s two down and three to go. It’s gold medal only, that’s it.”

O’Rourke, the 2022 world champion, will contest for a medal against Britain’s Emily Asquith, who took silver at the World Boxing Championships, on Tuesday after a dominant unanimous victory over Vasiliki Stavridou of Greece in the 80kg last 16.

Lisa O’Rourke won through to the quarter-finals in Bulgaria. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Castlerea fighter was delighted on her return to the ring after a long absence due to a recurring hand injury. She was in control against the European under-23 medallist and, after winning the first two rounds 5-0, forced Stavridou to take two standing counts in the final round.

“It’s just over a year since I was in the ring and it’s hard work to get back,” said O’Rourke. “I’m delighted to be here representing Ireland and to get a win under my belt in my first bout, happy days.”

Earlier, Moorehouse held off Zlatislava Chukanova’s revenge bid to make the 51kg quarter-finals. The home favourite was beaten by the Wicklow boxer in the Olympic qualifiers for Paris and it was the same outcome this time round.

Moorehouse earned a 3-2 victory despite being forced to take a count in the final round. “It was really messy and I got tangled in the ropes at one stage and got a count, and I was like, ‘what the...’,” recalled the 25-year-old. “But I’m delighted, I really am.”

She will meet another familiar face, World and European Games bronze medallist Laura Fuentes Fernandez, in Monday’s quarter-final. The Wicklow fighter lost on a split decision in their World Boxing Championships collision last year.

Sweeney took the first round 4-1 against Chiara Mosetti in their 48kg last-16 clash but, after taking a count in the second, lost the final two rounds as her Italian opponent took control and the Westport light-flyweight suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Five Irish boxers are in action on Sunday. Cliona Darcy faces Poland’s Elżbieta Wójcik in the 80+kg quarter-finals, while Dean Clancy meets France’s Hugo Grau in the 65kg last 16.

Evelyn Igharo (70kg), Jennifer Lehane (54kg) and Jack Marley (90kg) also face last-16 bouts.