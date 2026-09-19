England’s four-year winning streak ends on 39 games as they are held by Canada

England's Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scores England's third try during the WXV match against Canada at Sandy Park, Exeter. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

WXV: England 26 Canada 26

England’s four-year winning run came to an end as they were held to a 26-26 draw by a Canada side they beat in last year’s World Cup final.

A thrilling eight-try game was level at the hour mark after Olivia Apps crossed for Canada in what turned out to be the final score of the contest.

England pushed for their 40th straight win in the closing stages but were held at bay by determined defending from the visitors at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

New Zealand remain the last team to have beaten the Red Roses, in the 2022 World Cup final.

Canada led after five minutes when Lizzie Gibson went over but Sophie de Goede missed the conversion.

England responded five minutes later through a well-worked Claudia Moloney-MacDonald try, but Zoe Harrison could also not add the extras.

A pulsating start continued when DaLeaka Menin put Canada back in front in the 14th minute – De Goede making the conversion this time – only for Hannah Botterman to force her way over the line shortly after, with Harrison slotting over to level the game once again.

Moloney-MacDonald’s second try of the half gave the hosts their first lead but Menin responded with her second just before the break.

Bryony Field, on her first start, scored from a rolling maul in the 53rd minute and Harrison gave England a seven-point cushion.

But just four minutes later Apps finished off a fine Canada attack and De Goede made it 26-26.

England were camped in Canada’s territory in the closing stages but could not find a winning score to keep their run going.

Other WXV results

Samoa 21 Spain 61

Fiji 54 Hong Kong 26

Brazil 15 Netherlands 17

Italy 55 Japan 21

France 29 Australia 26

Scotland 14 New Zealand 66