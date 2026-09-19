Houthi attacks on Saudi capital and oil facilities a ‘huge’ escalation of conflict

The Houthi militia in Yemen said on Saturday that it had attacked Saudi Arabia’s capital and oil facilities with a barrage of missiles and drones, a significant escalation in the renewed war between the kingdom and the Iranian-backed group.

Later on Saturday, Saudi Arabia confirmed that Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Tehran-backed rebels that has opened a new front in the Iran War.

The statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis came long after the dawn attempt, which the coalition said was intercepted. Some residents in Riyadh heard an explosion. Later, some saw a plume of smoke near the airport. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The statement also said the Houthis tried to attack civilian infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu – where a key Saudi pipeline ends – and in Taif, Baysh and Farasan but they were thwarted, giving no further details.

The Houthis and Saudi Arabia have accused each other of mounting intensifying attacks in recent weeks. Strikes on Saudi Arabia have disrupted critical oil infrastructure, fuelling alarm over threats to global energy supplies.

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military, said the group had fired a “large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones” targeting “sensitive sites” in Riyadh and facilities for Saudi Arabia’s national oil company in Yanbu, a crucial Red Sea terminal. Saree said the attacks were retaliation for more than 700 Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, where the kingdom has been backing government forces trying to wrest back territory from a lightning Houthi offensive.

Saudi Arabia has not acknowledged launching any airstrikes in recent days, and Saudi officials generally say that such strikes are being carried out by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Saudi authorities did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Starting in 2015, Saudi Arabia led a disastrous bombing campaign to rout the Houthis but failed to push the group out of power, leaving Yemen in fragmented control of government forces and the militants. A truce reached in 2022 has unravelled amid worsening fighting in recent months, as the Houthis have sought to seize strategic territory in Yemen and enforce a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

But the attacks on Riyadh were a “huge” escalation, said Farea Al-Muslimi, a Yemen specialist at Chatham House, a London-based research group. He said they reflected that the “Houthis are not going to stop anywhere,” particularly at a time when they feel emboldened by recent battlefield victories.

In his statement, Saree said that the group was pursuing a policy of “escalation for escalation” until Saudi Arabia stops its “aggression” in Yemen and lifts restrictions on Yemeni airspace, which the militia refers to as a blockade.

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, showed major delays on Saturday afternoon at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Photographs and video by the Reuters news agency showed a plume of smoke rising in the vicinity of the airport.

Overnight, Riyadh residents received two emergency alerts warning of a “hostile aerial threat.” On Saturday, two booms rattled western Riyadh, home to a diplomatic quarter hosting foreign embassies. Saudi Civil Defence officials said early-warning systems were also activated in nine other cities.

It was the first time alerts were sounded in Riyadh since tensions with the Houthis flared in July. Recent strikes had largely targeted southern Saudi cities, sparing the capital, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to host the Future Investment Initiative, a major gathering of billionaires and international financiers, next month.

The reported explosions in Riyadh followed Houthi accusations on Friday that Saudi Arabia had attempted a “criminal” attack on Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, which the Houthis seized in 2014. Saree said the group had foiled the attacks, without detailing their nature.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a Houthi drone approaching Mecca, Saudi authorities said — a direct accusation that the militia had targeted Islam’s holiest site. Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the movement’s leader, dismissed the assertion as “slander and fabrication.”

The Houthis also claimed on Wednesday that they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib province, Yemen, using a locally made missile. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.