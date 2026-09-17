Bill to remove three-day abortion wait likely to pass despite division in Government

The three-day wait was added at relatively late notice in an effort to persuade then tánaiste and shy-repealer Simon Coveney to vote Yes in the upcoming referendum that May. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

The basement of Leinster House is haunted by one of Ireland’s most exigent and enduring political issues.

It was often in committee room two, under harsh yellow lights, that many politicians spent fractious hours debating what became the end of the Eighth Amendment eight years ago.

In the same room on Wednesday, many TDs who weren’t even in national politics for the 2018 referendum became the latest generation of Irish politicians to find themselves debating the issue of abortion.

“I am one of those people who didn’t support the Bill, and I will never support the Bill,” Peter Roche, the Fine Gael TD, said. Roche is one of the five Government TDs who make up the majority of the nine TDs who sit on the select committee on health.

All five Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael TDs have opposed the Sinn Féin Bill that the committee is now scrutinising, which would lift the mandatory three-day wait for early abortion. They are: Roche and his fellow Fine Gael colleague Colm Burke, and Fianna Fáil’s Martin Daly, Michael Cahill and Pádraig O’Sullivan.

Most of them used the meeting on Wednesday to again share their opposition. But Daly, who is also a GP, seemed more ambivalent. After a delegation from the Irish College of GPs had suffered sustained criticism and accusations of bias for supporting the lifting of the three-day wait period, Daly said the representative body had pointed out “with some empathy ... that a period of reflection is important, and that it should be left between the experienced GP and that woman to decide how much reflection is required”.

Four TDs on the health committee back the Bill: chair and Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice; David Cullinane and Sorca Clarke – both of Sinn Féin; and Labour’s Marie Sherlock.

While Government TDs can’t ultimately scupper the Bill, they have the option to use an upcoming vote to make a statement of their opposition to it. According to the Oireachtas, if the select committee votes against the Bill proceeding to committee stage, the matter can be returned to a vote in the Dáil. This Dáil vote would likely pass, based on a similar vote at second stage earlier this summer.

Cullinane, who introduced the Bill, told The Irish Times he was “confident the committee will not vote against proceeding to committee stage”.

“I think there is a difference between opposing the Bill at second stage and opposing it going to committee stage for scrutiny and amendment,” Cullinane said.

The Bill has drawn an uncomfortable binary line between Government leaders and their respective backbenchers. While the proposal was backed at second stage earlier this summer by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, the majority of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs voted against it.

On the Government side of the house, abortion is a freedom of conscience issue, which means those politicians can vote how they wish.

One of the perils of long-term political success is that you can be around long enough to witness yesteryear’s act of expediency become today’s quagmire of inconvenience.

The three-day wait was an entirely political invention in 2018, added at relatively late notice in an effort to persuade then tánaiste and shy-repealer Simon Coveney to vote Yes in the upcoming referendum that May.

It is the only part of what became the 2019 law that was not recommended by either a Citizens’ Assembly or an Oireachtas committee, and never enjoyed the support of medical experts or international evidence. A raven-haired Simon Harris told the Seanad in 2018 that it was “appropriate” that there was time for a woman “to make a considered decision”. A more salt-and-pepper-haired Harris told reporters in June of this year that he favoured ditching the three-day wait, saying “I trust women in relation to this matter”.

Many of the same people who, in Government, tried to make the three-day wait a convincing safeguard for a public perceived to be nervous about abortion reform are now suffering the consequences of their own TDs taking them at their word. Roche, for example, said the Bill would be “a profound betrayal of the general public” who voted in 2018. Those who were the original architects of the three-day wait must now convince their own deputies of the difference between what they thought was expedient in 2018 and what they think is right today.