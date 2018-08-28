Civil servants get ‘abusive’ calls over delayed illness benefit payments

Civil servants have warned of potential industrial action over “aggressive and abusive” calls they are receiving over delays in illness benefit payments.

The processing delays stem from a dispute between the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and general practitioners (GPs) over the introduction of new illness certification forms in recent weeks.

Some GPs are refusing to use the new forms and are continuing to use old forms. The Department of Social Protection said this was leading to “entirely avoidable and unnecessary” delays in the payments of benefits .

However civil service staff in the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection maintained they were being caught in the middle of the current dispute.

Illness benefit is a payment by the Department to employees who cannot work because they are sick or ill.

90 minute wait

The trade union Fórsa, which represents staff, said applicants for illness benefit were facing long delays when they contacted the department looking for information, This was “due to the unusually high volume of calls to the illness benefit section caused by the dispute”.

The union said that people contacting the department regarding illness benefit were now having to wait up to 90 minutes to have their calls answered.

It said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection had failed to properly communicate the current difficulties to its service users. It said despite management commitments to publish newspaper advertising, provide training to staff and update the phone messaging system, nothing has been delivered.

Fórsa official Des Fagan said the frustration of applicants was understandable. “Unfortunately this has led to our members being subject to aggressive and abusive calls.

“The department needs to act urgently. Fórsa has advised management at the department that if the current situation continues we will exercise the option of a ballot for industrial action in order to protect our members.”

“They are currently working very hard to meet the additional demands placed on them as a consequence of the dispute between GPs and the department,” he said.

Online certification

Talks between the Department of Social Protection and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO ) on the introduction of the new forms are due to re-commence on Wednesday.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said it was ultimately moving to an online GP certification system for illness and injury benefits- as was already in place for opticians, dentists and audiologists who certify patients for treatment benefits.

“The new illness benefit certificates and claim forms are now scannable by the department which dramatically reduces manual form processing. The department is clear that the redesign of these forms does not create any additional work for GPs. In July, all GPs were contacted by the department in respect of the changes and provided with stocks of the new claim forms and certificates, in advance of the changeover date of August 6th. “

“The move to the new forms represents an important interim step on the move to online certification by GPs.”

Old Forms

The Department said it would not be in a position indefinitely to accept the old forms .

“The old forms are not compatible with the new system and each requires significant manual inputting into the Department’s payment systems. This requires the department to manage two parallel processes in order to continue to pay customers their benefits and is not sustainable.”

“The Department is again requesting that any GPs, who are not already using the new forms, consider the needs of their patients, and commence using the new forms immediately. Payment delays will unfortunately continue for our customers where old forms are used by GPs for certification and these delays are entirely avoidable and unnecessary.”

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said on an annual basis it paid GPs approximately €18million in respect of certifications for Illness and Injury schemes.