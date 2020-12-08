Cabinet publishes list of age groups and workers who will get Covid-19 vaccine first

Ministers have confirmed that those aged over 65 and in long-term care, frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact and those aged over 70 will be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Cabinet this morning considered wider categories for inclusion in the vaccination programme and according to a list published this afternoon, these initial cohorts will be followed by other healthcare workers and then those aged 65 to 69 with medical conditions.

Healthcare workers who are not in direct patient contact, as well as the over 65s with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease, are among those prioritised next for vaccination, once more pressing categories are immunised.

Following this, “key workers” will be vaccinated, although this category will be further refined, according to the Government list.

It will include those “providing services essential to societal and economic activity”.

The next category will be those aged 18 to 64 with medical conditions which put them at higher risk of disease, followed by residents of long term care facilities in this age cohort.

Once those groups are vaccinated, focus will switch to 18 to 64-year-olds living in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain, then key workers in essential jobs who “cannot avoid a high risk of exposure”, including workers in the food supply system as well as public and commercial transport sectors.

The following category will be those who are essential to education and face disease exposure, such as primary and second level school staff, childcare workers and school bus drivers.

Then those aged 55 to 64 will be inoculated, followed by those in occupations “important to the functioning of society” - for example those working in third level institutions, entertainment and other industries where protective measures can be followed without much difficulty.

Then the 18 to 54 year olds, who did not have access to the vaccine in prior phases will be next, before finally, children, adolescents up to 18 and pregnant women will be immunised, “if evidence demonstrates safety and efficacy”.

Government sources have indicated that the list is a “living document” and may be subject to change based on how effective different vaccines among different groups in the wider population.

It has not been decided if each immunisation will be completed in each group before the programme moves on to the next one, or if there may be some overlap.