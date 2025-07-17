Hiqa made 28 referrals to gardaí over nursing homes in 2024, PAC told

Twenty-eight referrals were made to gardaí by the State’s health and safety watchdog last year in relation to concerns around nursing homes, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Last month, a programme by RTÉ Investigates highlighted instances of alleged abuse at two nursing homes: Beneavin Manor, Dublin, and The Residence, Portlaoise. Both homes are run by Emeis, the largest provider of private nursing home beds in the State.

The programme included footage of frail, older people, some of whom had dementia, allegedly being manhandled, “forced” down into chairs and left for hours. It showed them being left in incontinence pads for so long their clothes were soaked and being ignored when they pleaded for help to go to the toilet.

Following the airing of the programme, Emeis paused all new admissions into its 25 nursing homes around the State.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, members of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which regulates nursing homes, said it closes a nursing home only as a last resort.

Susan Cliffe, deputy chief inspector of social services at Hiqa, said other measures were used first, including referrals made to various bodies.

In 2024 there were 28 referrals to gardaí, two to the Department of Social Protection and two to fire services, she said.

Ms Cliffe said the organisation can close homes when it needs to. In 2024, 10 notices were issued to nursing homes and seven of them have closed, she said, adding that a further one is under appeal.

To date in 2025, one nursing home has been closed on foot of proceedings that were initiated last year, she added, stating this step was taken only as “a last option”.

Angela Fitzgerald, chief executive of Hiqa, said she was “shocked and appalled and felt let down” when she saw the alleged abuse in the RTÉ programme.

“I felt deeply saddened that staff hadn’t got the skills, experience and insight to see what they should do. I feel a sense of accountability,” she said.

Asked if the homes at the centre of the programme would be closed, Finnbar Colfer, Hiqa’s chief inspector designate, said a final decision in relation to “any of the recent events” had not yet been made.

He said the organisation was “looking at information available” and was engaged with RTÉ to obtain its footage while this process was ongoing.

Ms Fitzgerald acknowledged the recent issues had resulted in a “dent in the armour” of the organisation in terms of public trust.

One of the issues Hiqa highlighted was the potential to increase out-of-hours inspection. Last year, just under a quarter of inspections were conducted out of hours.