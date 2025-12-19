Huntington’s charity ‘worried and saddened’ by mistreatment findings at Bloomfield

Bloomfield hospital is the only multidisciplinary residential centre for people with Huntington’s disease who require complex care. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A charity representing people with Huntington’s disease has said it is “worried and saddened” by mistreatment findings at a south Dublin hospital that cares for patients with the condition.

On Wednesday The Irish Times reported on the findings of an independent investigation into Bloomfield hospital in Rathfarnham, which identified mistreatment of residents.

The investigation, commissioned by senior management at the hospital, found patients were left soiled for an “unacceptable period”, “slapped” on the leg, cursed at and threatened with an injection to improve co-operation with staff.

Bloomfield hospital, which cares for patients with enduring mental health conditions as well as neuropsychiatric disorders, is the only multidisciplinary residential centre for people with Huntington’s disease who require complex care.

In a statement the board of the Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland (HDAI) said it “is worried and saddened by serious concerns made in relation to Bloomfield Hospital”.

“It is critical to HDAI that the issues at Bloomfield are resolved as quickly as possible,” it said.

“Regardless of where care is provided, the association encourages patients, family members, and loved ones to voice any concerns they may have. This can be done by approaching senior staff, utilising formal complaints procedures, contacting regulatory agencies, or seeking support from advocacy organisations.”

It said: “Open dialogue is essential to maintain and improve care standards.”

The organisation called for a “dedicated care pathway” for people living with Huntington’s disease, describing the specialist services available as “limited”.

Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler said she was “devastated” by the findings in the investigation.

The hospital did not inform the Minister, the Health Service Executive (HSE) or the Mental Health Commission – its regulator – of the safeguarding concerns.

The commission began an unannounced inspection of the hospital on Tuesday evening when it was made aware of the issues. Following this, the commission will complete an inspection report.

Asked if she has concerns about the management of the hospital in light of these issues, Ms Butler said she will read the commission’s report, speak to them, “and then I’ll decide from there”.

In response to queries about the report earlier this week, Bloomfield’s senior management said it took any reports of misconduct “very seriously” and began an internal investigation.

“Various changes” were made to ensure any alleged misconduct did not continue and disciplinary action was taken, the hospital said. It then commissioned the independent, external report.

“The hospital apologises for this distress that has been caused to some patients and their families and reassures them that the management has never, and will not, tolerate any misconduct amongst its staff,” it said.