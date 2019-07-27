What are these insects on my broad beans? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on cardinal beetles, the common crane, starlings and bumblebee mites

Ethna Viney

Cardinal beetle

Cardinal beetle

 

I have a lot of these beasties on my broad beans, what are they? – Bob Strunz, Aughinish, Co Clare
They are cardinal beetles and the larvae feed on other insects. There have been several reports again this year of the appearance of another red beetle, the scarlet lily beetle, which is an invasive, alien species and should be destroyed. Its larvae feed on the lilies.

Common crane
Common crane

I saw this massive bird standing in the shallows of my local Kiltullagh Lake. On checking I found that it was a common crane; an important find with an interesting history. – Bill Cassidy, Glenamaddy, Co Galway
The common crane bred in Ireland in the Middle Ages but only occurs now as a very rare visitor from northern and central Europe. There has been a successful breeding programme in Britain.

The nettle clustercup rust fungus, Puccinia urticata.
The nettle clustercup rust fungus, Puccinia urticata.

I saws this weird, yellow and orange fungus on a nettle. – Robert Harris, Loughrea, Co Galway
It’s a gall caused by the nettle clustercup rust fungus, Puccinia urticata. This rust fungus is unusual in that it produces five different kinds of spores, two of which are hosted on nettles and three on sedge.

I spotted a couple of starlings feeding on the flowers of an ornamental grass in my garden. Were they eating seeds or pollen? – Eoin O’Flynn, Termonfeckin, Co Louth
The starlings are feeding on the nectar of New Zealand flax. They are noted for it and end up with orange heads from contact with the pollen.

Bumblebee with mites on board
Bumblebee with mites on board

I spotted this bumblebee resting on a pelargonium and barely moving for 20 minutes. Are those mites on its back and are they harmful? – Bobbie Ryan, Bray, Co Wicklow
They are mites that live in bumblebee nests, eating wax and debris. They were hitching a lift to flowers, where they’ll be picked up by other bumblebees and transported to other nests. If there are too many and weigh down the bee, you can pick them off with a tweezers.

A fox a cat and a magpie share a meal in Drumcondra, Dublin
A fox a cat and a magpie in Drumcondra, Dublin

A cat, a magpie and a fox sharing a meal? – Lorna Vinall, Griffith Ave, Dublin 9

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

