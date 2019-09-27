Weather warnings issued for five counties by Met Éireann

Weather warnings have been issued for five counties by Met Éireann, one for Friday evening and the other for Saturday.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal and is valid from 8pm this Friday night until 2am on Saturday.

Up to 30mm of rain is forecast for the county with some spot flooding expected.

A status yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford and is valid from 2pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

Met Éireann said heavy downpours are expected across these counties with up to 40mm of rain expected. Spot flooding is likely especially near the coast.