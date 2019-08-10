We spotted what looks like a pink grasshopper on our walk? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on isopods, dragonfly nymph, tub gurnard, caterpillars and the female emperor moth

Ethna Viney

Pink grasshopper spotted in Greystones, Co Wicklow. They are very rare as the colour is caused by a genetic anomaly.

We spotted this pink grasshopper on a walk in Greystones. On Googling we found that there was a similar sighting in Britain in 2017. – Holly (11) and Carla (14) O’Brien, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Pink grasshoppers are very rare as the colour is caused by a genetic anomaly. A few have been seen in Britain, and one was found in Slievenacloy Nature Reserve in the Belfast hills in 2015.

An isopod of the Idotea species
On a visit to west Cork we saw this green marine creature, about 2cms, at Warren Strand near Rosscarbery. – Peter Bishton, Bray, Co Wicklow
Biologist Dr Kevin Flannery identified it as an isopod of the Idotea species, like woodlice. They clean up dead seaweed and become food for fish and waders,

Dragonfly nymph
This large insect appeared as I was cleaning out my garden pond. – Ann Keogh, Oughterard, Co Galway
Your pond dweller was a dragonfly nymph, from which a dragonfly will eventually emerge.

The tub gurnard, a common fish of inshore waters.
We caught this fish at the mouth of Baltimore harbour in west Cork. About 20cms long and extremely spikey, he folded up his magnificent fins and reopened them like a fan. – Shirley O’Sullivan, Baltimore, Co Cork
It’s the tub gurnard, a common fish of inshore waters

The caterpillar of the cinnabar moth feeding on ragwort
These caterpillars were on Enniscrone beach. What species are they? – Barbara Browne, Knockmore, Co Mayo
It’s the caterpillar of the cinnabar moth feeding on ragwort.

The female emperor moth
I’m amazed at the camouflage of this moth or butterfly. – Patrick Mullin, Gervaghet, Co Tyrone
It’s the female emperor moth.

While fishing on Michael Cadogan’s boat off Cape Clear I caught a pollack. As I pulled it in a grey seal tried unsuccessfully to snatch it. – Jack Sleeman, Castleroche, Co Cork

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

