Toll reductions of up to 50 per cent to be introduced for electric vehicles

Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ireland will be entitled to a discount in motorway toll fares from next month.

The incentive “is integral to the series of Governmental support measures aimed at promoting a low-carbon transport future”, according to Minister for Transport Shane Ross who has announced the initiative.

“This new scheme will yield additional savings to EV motorists, with the potential for eligible private car owners to accumulate up to €500 in toll savings per annum, and up to €1,000 in savings for goods vehicles,” Mr Ross said.

There will be a 50 per cent toll discount for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and a 25 per cent toll discount for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), with higher levels of discount available across certain toll roads including the M50 during off-peak journeys – Conventional hybrid cars will not be covered by the scheme.

EV motorists can avail of the discount by signing up for an EV tag with an approved toll tag provider. Drivers, who already hold a toll tag account, will be contacted by their current tag provider with details on how to transfer in to the scheme.

There has been a steady rise in Irish electric vehicle numbers, which can be attributed to improved technological developments and increased battery ranges alongside continued generous Government supports to reduce purchase and running costs, Mr Ross said.

There are now over 5,000 electric vehicles in Ireland, over a 1,000 of which were registered in 2018 alone, he added.

Details of the scheme’s terms and conditions, and how to avail of toll refunds, is available at www.etoll.ie