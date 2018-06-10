Dublin Fire Brigade fighting gorse fire at Howth Head

Dublin Fire Brigade on Sunday night was continuing to battle a gorse fire at Howth Head, Co Dublin, as the warm and dry weather continues.

Over the weekend, several fire crews from the North Strand and Kilbarrack fire stations had been tackling the blaze, which broke out close to a cliff edge on Friday.

It was expected to be brought under control late on Sunday night.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property in the area.

A similar fire which broke out on Thursday night in the Dublin Mountains was extinguished by fire crews from Rathfarnham, Donnybrook and Dún Laoghaire stations.

Dublin Fire Brigade has warned that it expects more gorse fires in the coming days if the weather remains hot and dry.

Monday is set to be another sunny day with highest temperatures of between 20 and 23 degrees in Leinster and Munster.