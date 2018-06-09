Nature letters: From beautiful beetles to sliming snails

Readers’ nature questions answered, plus observations and photos
The bronze ground beetle, Carabus nemoralis

The bronze ground beetle, Carabus nemoralis

 

This slug was suspended from the roof of our tunnel on a self-produced thread, approximately 4ft from the ground.
Domnall Fleming, Lisheens, Co Cork
Slugs, members of the Arion family, have been seen extruding a mucus string and descending on it. They probably do it at night unobserved.

*  *  *  *  *

I’ve been under the impression that cowslips had virtually disappeared from the Irish landscape. To my delight I saw them in profusion along the banks of the railway line between Ballybrophy and Cloughjordan in mid-May.
Eithne Cavanagh, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Cowslips are widespread in the central part of Ireland and less frequent in the north and south. They favour chalky soils.

*  *  *  *  *

We spotted this beautiful beetle on the bog. His back was sparkling like tiny diamonds in the sunshine.
Emer O’Toole, Inverin, Co Galway
It was the bronze ground beetle, Carabus nemoralis.

*  *  *  *  *

I found these two objects on nettles and wondered if they were pupae belonging to a moth.
Frank Folan, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
While they look like pupae, they are two different stages of the nettle rust gall, Puccinia urticata. (a) is an early stage and (b) is the spore dispersal stage.

Different stages of the nettle rust gall, Puccinia urticata: (a) is an early stage
Different stages of the nettle rust gall, Puccinia urticata: (a) is an early stage
(b) is the spore dispersal stage
(b) is the spore dispersal stage

*  *  *  *  *

I found this paper-thin creation on a briar that I pulled off an old wall. It was about the size of an egg and, like Russian dolls, had a smaller one inside and another inside that. There was a honeycomb structure in the bottom.
Arthur O’Donnell, Cahir, Co Tipperary
It looks like the nest of a tree wasp, which is small and paper-thin. The first nest started by the queen of the common wasp is more robust.

  • Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.