Skerries to have restricted water supply on Wednesday night

Water supply to Skerries in Dublin may be restricted on Wednesday night as Irish Water looks to avoid “widespread” water cuts for the area.

The national water utility said it would maintain full supply to Skerries for Tuesday and Tuesday night following a previous programme of restrictions which resulted in “improved reservoir levels”.

“However, it may be necessary to carry out further reduced night-time restrictions on the supply from Wednesday night to avoid widespread water outages for the area,” it said. “This will be subject to daily review.”

Conservation efforts

Irish Water said the easing of restrictions has been made possible because of the positive impact on the reservoir levels through the restrictions over recent days and the conservation efforts of those who did have water.

“Irish Water together with Fingal County Council are urging those customers who do have full supply in Skerries and surrounding areas to continue conserving water for the foreseeable future due to increased demand,” it said.

Individuals in the Loughshinny and Skerries Road, Rush areas are also being urged to conserve water.

The recent dry spell and increased seasonal demand are contributing to reduced supply of treated drinking water.

Weekend relief

“In order to avoid widespread water outages it is likely that reduced night-time restrictions will be placed on the supply from Wednesday June 13th to Thursday June 14th from 10pm to 6am,” said Irish Water.

The utility also said it is hopeful that if water conservation measures are implemented that restrictions may be lifted for the weekend.

During the water restriction periods, the majority of homes and businesses will still have a flow of water to their properties, but low water pressure may be experienced.

There are a number of properties, those located on the extremities of the network or on higher ground, that may lose water supply during the restrictions.