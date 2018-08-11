Temperatures set to climb back to 25 degrees next week

Temperatures are set to climb back up to 25 degrees Celsius next week, according to forecasters.

It has been much cooler over the last week and there has been some rainfall, following a record-breakin dry, hot and sunny summer sparking water ristrictions and wild fires.

But Met Éireann says temperatures are set to rise again and will hit 25 degrees on Tuesday.

The weekend will stay mainly dry and it will be warm in placs with occasional rain i nthe west and the north.

The week will start off dry and sunny with temperature on Monday of between 17 and 22 degrees, while on Tuesday it will be warm and humid in the east and south with top temperatures of between 20 and 25 degrees.

However, while it will stay close to 20 degrees on Wednesday, Met Éireann says rain in the west and north will gradually spread eastwards.