Sunshine and high temperatures finally arrive, but only for a while

It’s time. Go for a walk at lunchtime, dust off the barbecue, buy the kids an ice cream or take your drop-top Ford Ka for a spin. Winter took its time to disappear we seem to have skipped straight to summer. For a little while, at least.

By early afternoon on Thursday temperatures were already hitting 18 degrees with a high of 19 degrees expected.

According to Met Éireann it will be rather cool and foggy this evening but Friday will be dry and sunny with temperatures again hitting the high teens.

The forecast looks good for the weekend too with the forecaster predicting that it will be very mild for the next couple of days although it will become cooler from Sunday, with more unsettled conditions next week.

The good weather is thanks to a ridge of high pressure from the Continent replacing the cold air which has been dominant since the cold snap of early March.

It will not be anything like as hot as the United Kingdom. London was expected to reach a sweltering 26 degrees on Thursday. Earlier in the month there was snow in the same city.

The NHS in the UK has even issued warnings about going out in the midday and staying hydrated.

Met Éireann director Eoin Moran said the sudden stratospheric warning which brought the unprecedented snow in March and the prolonged recent cold spell is now at end.

The current of wind above the North Pole which brings us our normal winter weather, was disturbed and the jet stream drifted southwards bringing in cold air from the north.

It led to one of the coldest March in some parts of the country in 50 years and

“It was an extreme weather event,” he said. “These events have happened in the past. The weather has a natural set of extremes and a natural variation and this is within normal variation.”