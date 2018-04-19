Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in Belfast
Body found in Orient Gardens on Wednesday as police call for witnesses to come forward
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the body of man was found in Orient Gardens.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Belfast on Wednesday evening.
Anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday is asked to call police on 101.
–PA