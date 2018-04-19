Man arrested as cannabis herb worth €1m found in Dublin house

Cannabis worth €1 million was seized by gardaí during the search of a house in Finglas, north Dublin.

A man in his 60s was arrested during the raid on the house in Finglas South on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Garda statement.

“As part of on going investigations into the sale and supply of drugs, gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas obtained a search warrant to search a house in Finglas South. During the search, cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of approximately €1 million was seized,” the statement said.

“A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and is detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Traffic) Act, 1996, at Finglas Garda Station”.