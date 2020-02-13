Storm Dennis to bring wet and windy weather on weekend

Weather conditions are going to deteriorate ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend, Met Éireann has warned.

Commuters are being advised of potentially icy roads and the prospect of “wintry outbreaks” of sleet and snow, especially on higher ground.

Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said weather conditions would “go downhill” as a low pressure system moves over Ireland from the mid-Atlantic.

“During the evening hours, after dark, we’re going to see some wet and windy weather moving up countrywide. There will be widespread falls of rain through the early part of tonight.

“There will be come wintery precipitation mainly up over the north midlands and Ulster. There will definitely be some snowfall and widespread falls of sleet at the very minimum.

“There may be a requirement for a snow and ice warning tonight but it will probably be confined to Ulster.”

Ms Ryan said there would be a “gradual deterioration” in weather conditions on Friday ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend.

That will bring “high volumes of rain”, she said, as well as a “sustained spell of high winds” for 48 hours straight over the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy”, Ms Ryan said.

Daytime maximum temperatures on Sunday will be 4 or 5 degrees with wintery showers along coastal areas. The east of the country will stay mostly dry. More persistent rain or sleet will pass over the country later in the day.

Showery and windy conditions will continue into next week.