Snowy and cold conditions forecast to continue on Tuesday

Cold and wintry conditions are expected to continue across the country on Tuesday, with a yellow snow and ice weather warning remaining in place.

Snow fell in many counties on Monday afternoon, creating difficult road conditions for motorists nationwide.

The two-day snow and ice warning, which is in force until midnight on Tuesday, affected road conditions in a number of locations including in Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Éireann meteorologist Linda Hughes said some travel disruption should be expected as a result of the weather.

“There will be falls of sleet and snow, and some snow accumulations as well, mainly in the west and the north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Temperatures were expected to fall to freezing overnight and not forecast to rise much higher than three degrees on Tuesday.

“It will be a very cold day and feeling even colder because of the strong westerly winds,” Ms Hughes added.

On Monday, Storm Ciara brought strong westerly winds to coastal areas, with mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h expected as well as gusts of up to 130km/h.

Wind warning

A status orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry was also in place until Monday night, while a yellow wind warning was in place for the remaining counties.

Met Éireann said a combination of spring tides and high seas created “a significant risk of coastal flooding”.

As a result of the weather, a 100-year-old sand embankment was breached at Banna in Co Kerry.

At 5am on Sunday “ferocious” winds and tidal undercurrents demolished the embankment, and the sea is now rushing in, putting houses and roads at risk.

Patrick Lawlor, whose grandfather helped build the defence system, said up to 60 houses were at immediate risk.

“There is huge stress and anxiety. It needs to be declared an emergency. It is going to continuously erode now,” Mr Lawlor said.

The lands including Ardfert village were at sea level and the ferocity of the tides had increased in the past 20 years along the Kerry coast, he added.

ESB Networks said that the majority of the 30,000 faults caused by Storm Ciara over the weekend had been resolved by Sunday night.

An ESB spokesman told The Irish Times that high winds across the country had led to most of the faults.

Road warning

The Road Safety Authority advised road users to prepare for cold weather conditions, with motorists advised to clear windows and mirrors before setting out on journeys.

Seán Moynihan, chief executive of Alone, a charity for older people, called on members of the public to check in on their older neighbours during the extreme weather.

“We’re advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication, food and to stay indoors where possible,” he said.

“With some snow forecast, it is important that older people prioritise spending on heating and stay warm in the coming days.”

In the North, the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind which runs until midnight on Tuesday.

In Britain, Storm Ciara caused widespread flooding and brought winds of more than 140km/h over the weekend.

Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot in Hawick, Scotland.

Storm Ciara has caused some travel disruption to flights and sailings in and out of Ireland. Aer Lingus advised travellers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers there would be some disruption to sailings.

The Irish Coast Guard has cautioned people in coastal areas to “stay back, stay high and stay dry”. Additional reporting: PA