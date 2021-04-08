Increase in recycling activity in Dublin after start of pandemic

There was a “noticeable increase” in recycling activities across Dublin city following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the introduction of social restrictions last year, Dublin City Council has said.

The council said 22,340 tonnes of material was recycled last year, an increase of 18 per cent on 2019 figures, including 12,292 tonnes of glass, a 34 per cent rise on the previous year.

“With the arrival of Covid-19 on the world stage in early 2020 and the subsequent introduction of social restrictions and lockdown of society, there was a noticeable increase in recycling activities across Dublin city,” the council said on Thursday.

“From home and garden improvements, a seemingly endless supply of used textiles and a dramatic increase in glass recycling, the people of Dublin emptied their homes, sheds and garages of everything including the proverbial kitchen sink.”

There were 6,575 tonnes of material recycled at North Strand and Ringsend Civic Amenity sites and 4,066 tonnes at bring centres, which are staffed by Dublin City Council, around the city.

The centres are located at Oscar Traynor Road, Collins Avenue, Grangegorman, Kylemore Park North, Windmill Road, Eamonn Ceannt Park, Herzog Park and Gullistan Terrace.

Sid Daly, waste management services public domain officer, said: “It’s great to see so many people recycling as we transition from a linear to a circular economy.

“In addition to our neighbourhood glass and textile banks, we would encourage everyone to visit our two civic amenity sites and eight bring centres where a wide range of different materials can be recycled, including garden waste, WEEE, cooking and engine oils and household hazardous waste such as paint and cleaning products.

Full details of services at www.dublincity.ie.