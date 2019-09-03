High temperatures and rainfall in August linked to global warming

Met Éireann has linked above-average temperature and rainfall levels in the Republic last month to global warming.

The statistics, contained in the August weather report, were described by Met Éireann meteorological officer Paul Moore, as “what you would expect in a warming climate”.

“In the past, summer months that had above average rainfall would have been expected to have below average temperatures,” he said. “But now, with the rise in the planet’s temperature, we have above average temperatures as well.”

The report showed the month’s highest monthly rainfall total of 297.3mm was at Athenry, Co Galway, which was 276 per cent of the average.

The lowest percentage of monthly rainfall was at Dublin’s Phoenix Park where 68.7mm fell, which was 94 per cent of the average. That was the only station that was below average.

The highest daily rainfall total was 48.7mm at Newport, Co Mayo on the 30th, which was its wettest August day since 1998. The number of rain days ranged from 18 days at the Phoenix Park to 27 days at a number of stations.

The number of wet days, which are defined as days with 1mm or more of rainfall, ranged from 12 days at Roche’s Point, Co Cork, to 26 days at a number of stations.

The number of very wet days, which are defined as days with 10mm or more of rainfall, ranged from one day at the Phoenix Park to 11 days at Athenry, Co Galway.

In terms of temperatures, the highest deviation from mean temperatures was 1.1 degrees at the Phoenix Park where it recorded a mean of 16.2 degrees. That was its warmest August since 2004.

The lowest deviation from mean temperatures was -0.3 degrees at Athenry, Co Galway where the mean was 14.9 degrees, as well as Sherkin Island, Co Cork, where it was 15.5 degrees.

Mean temperatures for the month were lowest at Knock Airport, Co Mayo at 14.1 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above its long term average.

The month’s lowest temperatures were recorded on the 13th with the lowest air minimum reported at Claremorris, Co Mayo with a temperature of 4.6 degrees, while the lowest grass minimum was reported at Dunsany, Co Meath at 0.5 degrees.

The highest maximum temperature was reported on the 2nd at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon with a temperature of 25.4 degrees. There was no air or ground frost reported in the month.

The report from Met Éireann also said there were a “notable number” of lightning strikes detected on six days during the month.