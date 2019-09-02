Homes damaged and GAA pitch submerged after Limerick flooding

Five homes and a GAA pitch in Co Limerick have been extensively damaged following flooding over the weekend.

The flooding was caused by a breach of an embankment in the River Shannon which was followed by high tides. Local senator Kieran O’Donnell described the damage as “a disaster”.

Limerick GAA club Na Piarsaigh suffered severe damage, with footage on social media showing its pitch completely submerged by water.

Minister with Responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran visited the area on Sunday and told residents he had instructed his officials to carry out an investigation.

“I visited Coonagh area of the Shannon Estuary in Limerick this afternoon with Sen Kieran O’Donnell to see progress following flooding that affected five homes and Na Piarsaigh GAA club,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Moran said teams from the OPW were working on sealing the breaches and closing off the culverts to prevent further damage. He is to hold a meeting with officials on Monday to form a plan.

Mr Moran also told residents that compensation would be made available to people whose houses were damaged.

Former Na Piarsaigh chairman Timmy O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that other clubs have been offering to share facilities and that the club will have to assess the extent of the damage. “There is a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

The club’s new hurling wall was also damaged by the flooding. “We really feel for the residents of Coonagh who had to evacuate their homes. This has never happened before.”

Mr O’Connor said it appeared that a wall was breached during remedial works on the river Shannon which then flooded the Coonagh area.

“We will have to assess the damage, the contamination of the pitch is very serious.”

Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather warning for Friday, citing a risk of localised flooding in western and southern counties.

The national forecaster said rainfall totals of 30-50mm were expected during 6am on Friday and 6am on Saturday in Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The Government has a national co-ordinated response in place. Some €1 billion is being spent on 118 flood-risk management schemes, including 50 priority flood-defence schemes in some of the country’s at-risk locations.

Separately, Na Piarsaigh warned the public of a fake fundraising page set up on the website gofundme.com purporting to be seeking funds for the flooded pitch.

“A gofundme page has appeared on social media looking for funds for Na Piarsaigh for flood damage,” said the club. “Please note this is a fraudulent account and not associated with this club.”