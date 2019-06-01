Eye on Nature: Your notes and queries for Ethna Viney

Elephant moth, heron, baby stoat and centipedes

Ethna Viney

 

This is a video of an elephant moth coming out of its cocoon. We nurtured the caterpillar for eight months and caught it as it emerged.

Kirsten Fitzgerald, Inchicore, Dublin 12

I have a pair of nightjars on my land, which I spot at dusk and sometimes at dawn, swooping down from trees and flying up in a curving manner. I’ve seen birds like these, always in pairs, three years and six years ago in the same place. They are large, hawk-like birds with long tapering, pointed wings and silent bat-like flight.

Declan Flanagan, Longford

I saw this heron having his dinner at a pond in the Phoenix Park.

Darlene Everitt, Drogheda, Co Louth

This lovely little fella showed up recently in the house. Is it a butterfly or a moth?

Paddy Demery, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

It’s the brimstone moth, which flies at night and is attracted to lights.

Our cat brought in this baby stoat.

Marie Cullen, Bantry, Co Cork

This infestation of centipedes appeared on my spindle trees and they have eaten all of the foliage. They are covered with a web of very strong, silk-like thread.

Norah Anne Kavanagh, Barna, Co Galway

They are the caterpillars of the spindle ermine moth.

I recently watched about 15 magpies and 20 hooded crows harassing a buzzard that was raiding a magpie’s nest at the top of a tree in my garden and dislodging twigs and chicks. The buzzard simply hopped out and flew off with magpies and hoodies in pursuit.

Eye on Nature has had reports of cockchafer beetles, also called maybugs, from all over the country. This one was sent in by Diana Kingston, Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.