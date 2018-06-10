Water restrictions imposed on homes in Co Offaly

Irish Water is imposing nighttime restrictions on water supplies in a bid to replenish reservoir levels in Dunkerrin, Co Offaly.

The water restrictions are being put on the Dunkerrin Water Supply zone near the Tipperary border in order to allow water levels in Lisduff Reservoir to recover.

Up to 300 properties are impacted and they are being asked to conserve water.

According to Irish Water, the measures are being taken to avoid widespread water outages due to increased demand in the warm weather. “It is necessary to carry out night time water restrictions on the water supply for the foreseeable future,” it said.

Restrictions began from 11pm to 6am on Thursday night and will continue nightly for the foreseeable future. Irish Water said the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

During the water restriction periods the majority of homes and businesses will still have a flow of water to their properties but low water pressure may be experienced, said Irish Water. A small number of properties, those located on the extremities of the network or on higher ground may loose water supply during the restrictions.

In an effort to minimise potential interruptions, Irish Water customers are being asked to conserve water by refraining from watering gardens, washing cars, using power hoses and minimising water use generally.

“Every small effort to save water will contribute to maintaining supplies and benefit your entire community by reducing the likelihood of water restrictions,” the water utility said.

To help conserve water customers are being asked to report any leaks they see on the public network and to repair any private side leaks in their homes and businesses to help restore water levels in the network. Public side leaks can be reported online at www.water.ie or by calling the customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.