Is this guy I saw on the Burren a lizard or a snake? Readers’ nature queries

Eye on Nature: Ethna Viney on black rabbits, butterflies and mating hedgehogs
 

I saw this guy up on a high pasture in the Burren. It was about 7cm long. Is it a lizard or a snake? – Rónán O’Brien, Ennis, Co Clare
It’s a slow-worm, a legless lizard that was introduced to the Burren in the last century. It and the viviparous lizard are the only reptiles found in Ireland. It feeds on worms, insects, snails and slugs.

You might be interested in my neighbour, an almost black hare (I think). Is that rare in Ireland? – Colm Brett, Maynooth, Co Kildare
It is a black rabbit, which is rather uncommon, although they are found on some of the islands, including Dalkey Island, in Dublin Bay. The colour is caused by the overdevelopment of melanin in the coat – the opposite of albinism, which is a reduction of melanin.

I discovered this moth on my door frame as I was about to sand and varnish it. It was so beautiful that I’ll have to wait until it is happy to move on. – Norah Power, Ruan, Co Clare
It is the night-flying angle shades moth. When at rest its wrinkled wings look like a dead leaf.

Early in May I saw a glut of this fast-flying butterfly (or maybe a moth) about the garden. At rest it resembled a petal. – Mary D’Arcy, Ballsbridge, Dublin
It’s the holly blue butterfly, which lays its eggs on holly and ivy.

I photographed these mating hedgehogs in my vegetable garden on May 17th. A very large female compared with the male. – Michael Brogan, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo
Female hedgehogs are smaller than males. When they sense danger they erect their spines. Notice that her spines are erect while his are smooth, so she’s not as welcoming as he would like.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.