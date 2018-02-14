Donegal flood victims cannot return to homes this year

Eight Donegal families whose houses were devastated in flash floods last August have been told they will not be returning to their homes this year.

The families, from the Páirc An Grianán estate in Burnfoot on the Inishowen peninsula had to flee their homes on August 22nd last but were initially told they would be back in time for Christmas.

The houses are guarded around the clock by a security company, which is paid for by Donegal County Council. However, from next Monday that service is to be withdrawn and the news has sparked fears that the dwellings could become targets for anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

The families have been given a deadline of next Monday to remove their belongings, which are currently being stored upstairs in the houses.

“The houses will be locked after that,” says Claire Molloy, who has lived in the estate with her parents for the last 15 years. “We’ve been told that we can get a skip, but people don’t want to just dump their belongings either. We don’t know what the long-term plan is. All we know is that nothing will happen in 2018.”

The Molloys are now living in a house owned by the family in Burnfoot, which has needed extensive upgrade works.

“We’ve had to do it up to make it liveable. We have no other option, but to stay there,” Ms Molloy said.

Una McLaughlin, who has four children aged between six and 18, has been staying in a house that the council has leased until March 21st which is up for sale.

She says she has “no clue what’s going to happen us” once the lease expires, given she cannot move back to Páirc An Grianán.

“My kids want to know when they’re going home,” she said. “We have to empty the contents of the house and we have nowhere to go with our stuff.

“It’s very unsatisfactory and very disheartening. We have been through enough since August.”

She added: “You wouldn’t mind if they would come and tell you the house was being knocked down and being rebuilt, but we have no explanation at all.”

Cllr Paul Canning, of Fianna Fáil, an architect, has prepared a report on the council-owned estate, in which he says the authority should demolish six of the eight houses.

Ms McLaughlin said her husband was told “that money would not be an object and he was assured that we would be back in our home again.”

Despite the impending withdrawal of the security firm, Donegal County Council says it is in discussions with the residents regarding the safety of the houses while they are unoccupied.

“Donegal County Council can confirm that we are planning to secure the houses, which were flooded at Páirc an Grianán in Burnfoot on 22 August 2017, for the medium to long term period.

“We are currently awaiting the outcome of the report from the CFRAMS (Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management study) and following this a decision will be made in relation to the future of these houses.”